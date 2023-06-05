Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

