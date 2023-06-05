Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FTLS opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

