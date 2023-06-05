Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FS Bancorp worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

