Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

