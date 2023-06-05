Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,288,225. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $157.67 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

