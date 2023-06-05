Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

