Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,012,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $132.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

