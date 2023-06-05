Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $48.80 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $49.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

