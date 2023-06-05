Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,350,789 shares of company stock valued at $201,194,382. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

