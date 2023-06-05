Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

