Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

EWBC stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

