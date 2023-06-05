Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,719,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Further Reading

