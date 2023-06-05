Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

ARE stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

