Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $30.39 on Monday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

