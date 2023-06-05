Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

