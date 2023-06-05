Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $53.24.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

