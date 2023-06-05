Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

