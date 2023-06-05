Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

