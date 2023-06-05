Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Village Farms International worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Village Farms International by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 25.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 767.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Stock Up 1.3 %

VFF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

