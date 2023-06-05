Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.48 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

