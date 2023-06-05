Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,891,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 886,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 555,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

