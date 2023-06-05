Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of PAR Technology worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

PAR Technology Company Profile

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $959.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.