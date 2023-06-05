Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 140,354 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYN opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

