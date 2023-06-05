Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

