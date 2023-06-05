Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
