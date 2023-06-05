Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $305.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

