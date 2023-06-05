Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UBS opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UBS Group

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.