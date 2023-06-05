Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,095,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $11.15 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $789.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

