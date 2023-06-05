Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $99.59 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.