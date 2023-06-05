Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 675,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

