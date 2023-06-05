Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

