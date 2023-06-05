Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,751 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,692,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE OMF opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.