Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,616 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RGT opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.