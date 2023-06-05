Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Assurant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Assurant by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Assurant by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $185.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

