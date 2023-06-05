Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,993 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Akoustis Technologies worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $237.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.69. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

