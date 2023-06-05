Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viasat by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

