Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,526 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COFS stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.35. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

