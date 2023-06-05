Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,620 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

ERF stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.86%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

