Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

SAM stock opened at $342.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.39. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

