Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $67.25 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.