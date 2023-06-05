Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00.
  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00.
  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.
  • 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00.
  • 4/24/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/13/2023 – C3.ai had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/10/2023 – C3.ai had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/7/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

C3.ai Trading Down 7.1 %

C3.ai stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

