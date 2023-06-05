Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN: SNMP):

6/2/2023 – Evolve Transition Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SNMP opened at $0.06 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

