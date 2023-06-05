Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

RRX stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

