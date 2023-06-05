Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Relx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Relx

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.