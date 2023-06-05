RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMMZ. Matisse Capital bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $455,000.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

RMMZ opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

