Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKLB opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,420 shares of company stock worth $990,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

