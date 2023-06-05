RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

