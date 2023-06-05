Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

