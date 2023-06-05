Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

