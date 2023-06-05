Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,092,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

